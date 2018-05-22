Armenia says Karabakh should be involved in talks to a greater degree

PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) should be involved in negotiations surrounding the conflict to a greater extent, Armenian foreign ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan told reporters on Tuesday, May 22.

According to him, Armenia’s foreign policy remains unchanged, there is a consensus among the public on the issue too.

“We have said for years and continue to insist on Artsakh’s participation,” Balayan was quoted as saying by Aysor.am.

Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan also commented on the issue, revealing that the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs have also raised the question of involving Karabakh in the peace process.

It is obvious, he said, that no progress can be made without the participation of Artsakh as the latter is the main side of the conflict.

According to Kocharyan, the fact that Karabakh is not part of the takls at present is due to Azerbaijan’s destructive policy.

“On the other hand, the co-chairs are well aware that Armenia cannot negotiate on behalf of Artsakh, and once an opportunity to make progress shows up, Artsakh will join in,” Kocharyan added.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had said that Karabakh's participation in the conflict settlement negotiations is a must.