Armenia says Karabakh should be involved in talks to a greater degree
May 22, 2018 - 13:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) should be involved in negotiations surrounding the conflict to a greater extent, Armenian foreign ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan told reporters on Tuesday, May 22.
According to him, Armenia’s foreign policy remains unchanged, there is a consensus among the public on the issue too.
“We have said for years and continue to insist on Artsakh’s participation,” Balayan was quoted as saying by Aysor.am.
Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan also commented on the issue, revealing that the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs have also raised the question of involving Karabakh in the peace process.
It is obvious, he said, that no progress can be made without the participation of Artsakh as the latter is the main side of the conflict.
According to Kocharyan, the fact that Karabakh is not part of the takls at present is due to Azerbaijan’s destructive policy.
“On the other hand, the co-chairs are well aware that Armenia cannot negotiate on behalf of Artsakh, and once an opportunity to make progress shows up, Artsakh will join in,” Kocharyan added.
Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had said that Karabakh's participation in the conflict settlement negotiations is a must.
Related links:
Aysor.am. Այսուհետ ԱԳՆ-ն պարբերական ճեպազրույցներով կտեղեկացնի իր գործունեության մասին. Տիգրան Բալայա
Top stories
RPA spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov said former prime minister Serzh Sargsyan remains “our president and leader.”
Lawmaker from the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsutyun) Armen Babayan has submitted a letter of resignation.
Russian officials had high-level phone contacts with the protest leaders and the ruling elite that was clinging to power, sources say.
Pashinyan secured a relevant number of votes necessary for getting the job after 59 Armenian lawmakers voted to grant him the PM’s powers.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
How Armenian family - 2nd richest in Argentina - handles succession Bloomberg has prepared a feature about how the Eurnekian family whose business expanded from to Europe and is eyeing India and Africa.
Scientists find link between tuberculosis and Parkinson's disease The mechanism our immune cells use to clear bacterial infections like tuberculosis (TB) might also be implicated in Parkinson's disease.
VivaCell-MTS announces Honor 10 preorders The full screen Honor 10 has a built-in AI assistant, features a 16+24MP back facing camera and a 24MP front facing camera.
Armenian dance flash mob to be held near Embassy in Moscow A dance flash mob titled "Ari Pari Qochari" (Come Dance Kochari) will be held in Moscow near the Armenian Embassy in Russia May 26.