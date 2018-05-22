Italian comedy about hopeless film crew visiting Armenia out on May 24 (video)
May 22, 2018 - 12:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The first feature film by Italian filmmaker Simone Spada "Hotel Gagarin", which was almost entirely shot in Armenia, will hit the big screens in the director’s homeland on May 24.
Spada has also written the script which provides a poetic account of human nature, made of weaknesses, but above all of dreams and hopes.
In the film, an untrustworthy and fraudulent producer puts together a group of hopeless individuals and sends them to Armenia to shoot their first film together. For some reason, this can be a turning point in life for each of them: there is the dissatisfied professor who dreams about his first project, the prostitute who is offered a legal job, the wedding photographer who is neck deep in debt and so on. Unfortunately, however, the producer runs away with the money and leaves the troupe in a hotel in the desolate mountains of Armenia.
"Hotel Gagarin" is a comedy that depicts the search for personal redemption, showing how far too often people distance themselves from the real serenity in life, Cinemaitaliano.info says in its recap.
The film stars Claudio Amendola, Luca Argentero, Giuseppe Battiston and Barbora Bobulova, as well as Armenian actor Hovhannes Azoyan.
Top stories
The Armenian Museum of America on April 13 announced the opening of SKINS, a new exhibition by Marsha Nouritza Odabashian.
Dubbed France’s Frank Sinatra, Aznavour is known for his unique tenor voice and has enjoyed a career spanning over 70 years.
Director Fatih Akın said he has not visited Turkey after the premiere of his film, “The Cut,” which depicts the Armenian Genocide.
Nine-year-old Jake, for example, seems buttoned up and somewhat timid, but loved SOAD from first listen.
Partner news
Latest news
How Armenian family - 2nd richest in Argentina - handles succession Bloomberg has prepared a feature about how the Eurnekian family whose business expanded from to Europe and is eyeing India and Africa.
Scientists find link between tuberculosis and Parkinson's disease The mechanism our immune cells use to clear bacterial infections like tuberculosis (TB) might also be implicated in Parkinson's disease.
VivaCell-MTS announces Honor 10 preorders The full screen Honor 10 has a built-in AI assistant, features a 16+24MP back facing camera and a 24MP front facing camera.
Armenian dance flash mob to be held near Embassy in Moscow A dance flash mob titled "Ari Pari Qochari" (Come Dance Kochari) will be held in Moscow near the Armenian Embassy in Russia May 26.