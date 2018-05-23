Henrikh Mkhitaryan impressing at the Emirates: Express

PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal appear to have got the better deal after their own Alexis Sanchez switched teams with Manchester United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the Express says.

Manchester United signed Sanchez from Arsenal in January and, amid a social media buzz, were convinced he was the missing piece of Jose Mourinho’s jigsaw.

But the Chilean International has endured a wretched start to his Red Devils career, managing just three goals so far.

Mkhitaryan, meanwhile, has been impressing at the Emirates.

In a recent interview, the Armenia international slammed the suggestion he was a makeweight in the deal which saw Sanchez leave Arsenal for Manchester United