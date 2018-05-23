// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Henrikh Mkhitaryan impressing at the Emirates: Express

Henrikh Mkhitaryan impressing at the Emirates: Express
May 23, 2018 - 14:12 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal appear to have got the better deal after their own Alexis Sanchez switched teams with Manchester United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the Express says.

Manchester United signed Sanchez from Arsenal in January and, amid a social media buzz, were convinced he was the missing piece of Jose Mourinho’s jigsaw.

But the Chilean International has endured a wretched start to his Red Devils career, managing just three goals so far.

Mkhitaryan, meanwhile, has been impressing at the Emirates.

In a recent interview, the Armenia international slammed the suggestion he was a makeweight in the deal which saw Sanchez leave Arsenal for Manchester United

Related links:
Express. Man Utd news: Alexis Sanchez worries emerge after Chelsea loss with Arsenal move failing
 Top stories
Henrikh Mkhitaryan speaks swap deal with Alexis Sanchez for first timeHenrikh Mkhitaryan speaks swap deal with Alexis Sanchez for first time
Mkhitaryan has slammed the suggestion he was a makeweight in the deal which saw Alexis Sanchez leave Arsenal for Manchester United.
Mkhitaryan 1st to score for and against Man Utd in same PL seasonMkhitaryan 1st to score for and against Man Utd in same PL season
Mkhitaryan created his own small slice of Manchester United history on Sunday, April 29 when he scored on his return to Old Trafford.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan could be back for Manchester United: mediaHenrikh Mkhitaryan could be back for Manchester United: media
Meanwhile, Arsenal reporter Layth Yousif posted on Twitter to say he’s been told the 29-year-old is ‘close’ to returning.
Yura Movsisyan joins Sweden’s Djurgårdens IF on loanYura Movsisyan joins Sweden’s Djurgårdens IF on loan
“[A] great opportunity to be playing in Sweden and for a great club. Can’t wait to start my new journey,” Movsisyan said.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Armenia flag waving at 2018 Winter Olympic Games opening ceremony
Real Salt Lake reportedly waive Yura Movsisyan
Henrikh Mkhitaryan says Arsenal must unite for Arsene Wenger
Wenger believes Mkhitaryan will be back at Arsenal within two weeks
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Israel uses F35 jet fighters: report Israel has been the first to use the F-35 fighters in an actual war in the world, the commander of Israel's air force reportedly said in a tweet.
Israeli govt won't object to debate on Armenian Genocide recognition The government in the past objected to hold such debates at the Knesset as to not harm Israeli ties with Turkey.
Chimpanzee beds are cleaner than those of humans, study finds Who knew that our closest animal relatives, the great apes — specifically chimpanzees — keep tidier bedrooms than humans do?
PACE co-rapporteurs to visit Armenia for monitoring mission Discussions will mainly focus on recent political developments, the priorities for the new government and the state of reforms.