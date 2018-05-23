Fitch assigns a ‘В+’ rating to ACBA-CREDIT AGRICOLE Bank
May 23, 2018 - 16:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The prestigious Fitch rating agency has assigned ACBA-CREDIT AGRICOLE Bank a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at “B+” with stable outlook.
According to the report published by the agency, the assessment was based on the bank’s internal financial viability.
When defining the rating, the agency considered the Bank’s absolute leading position in the sphere of agriculture financing, infrastructure facilities including the number of branches in all the provinces of Armenia, as well as its high level of liquidity.
Fitch also said in the report that amid the hard macroeconomic conditions in the recent years the bank has concentrated on asset quality improvement, managing to limit the rapid growth of loan portfolio. All this has and will help reduce asset risks and increase profitability.
The assessment by Fitch is the highest possible for companies in Armenia, which reaffirms the leading position of ACBA-CREDIT AGRICOLE Bank and its transparent structure.
Top stories
Mount Maymekh will become a skiing zone under a new project which will attract about $30 million in investments and create some 1600 jobs.
Armenia would become a rock-bottom option in the Eastern European region, maybe in the world, for citizenship through investment.
Cryptocurrency fever seems to have spread to the former Soviet republics with Armenia, the land of Mount Ararat, being one of them.
Armenia’s exports grew 25% in 2017 against 2016 to amount $2,242 billion overall, the National Statistical Service reveals.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian, Russian Defense Ministers stress importance of allied relations Armenian defense minister Davit Tonoyan met his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu on the sidelines of a CSTO session.
Dozens of ancient tombs discovered in China Among the discovered tombs, 82 were built in the late Warring States period, and four date back to the Six Dynasties to Ming Dynasty.
Armenian, Russian Foreign Ministers talk cooperation, Karabakh Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on May 23 held a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.
Russia says will continue to play active role in Karabakh process Moscow will continue to play an active role in the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Maria Zakharova said.