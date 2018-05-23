// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Romania’s TAROM to flight to Armenia in 2018

Romania’s TAROM to flight to Armenia in 2018
May 23, 2018 - 18:07 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Romania’s state-owned airline, TAROM, will launch flights this year from Bucharest to Yerevan, Odessa, Baku and Tbilisi, according to routesonline.com.

The carrier has already filed preliminary information on its planned new services, according to which Tarom will use an Airbus A318 aircraft to fly to the Armenian capital.

Related links:
Routesonline.com. TAROM files preliminary new routes info in 2018
 Top stories
Major ski resort complex to be built in ArmeniaMajor ski resort complex to be built in Armenia
Mount Maymekh will become a skiing zone under a new project which will attract about $30 million in investments and create some 1600 jobs.
Armenia offered to sell citizenship for $50,000Armenia offered to sell citizenship for $50,000
Armenia would become a rock-bottom option in the Eastern European region, maybe in the world, for citizenship through investment.
Armenia to be home to 50 MW bitcoin mining farm: mediaArmenia to be home to 50 MW bitcoin mining farm: media
Cryptocurrency fever seems to have spread to the former Soviet republics with Armenia, the land of Mount Ararat, being one of them.
Armenia exports grew by 25% in 2017Armenia exports grew by 25% in 2017
Armenia’s exports grew 25% in 2017 against 2016 to amount $2,242 billion overall, the National Statistical Service reveals.
Partner news
 Articles
Cost-effectiveness or unemployment growth

Armenia’s “useless” manpower

 Most popular in the section
7.5 mln liters of wine produced in Armenia in 2016: PM Karapetyan
Fitch revises Armenia's Outlook to Positive; Affirms at 'B+'
Armenia's economy expected to grow by 5.8% in 2017: UN
Philips Lighting may launch production in Armenia
Home
All news
Overview: Economy
Other news in this section
  Related sections
Foreign Policy & Diaspora
 Latest news
Armenian, Russian Defense Ministers stress importance of allied relations Armenian defense minister Davit Tonoyan met his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu on the sidelines of a CSTO session.
Dozens of ancient tombs discovered in China Among the discovered tombs, 82 were built in the late Warring States period, and four date back to the Six Dynasties to Ming Dynasty.
Armenian, Russian Foreign Ministers talk cooperation, Karabakh Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on May 23 held a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.
Russia says will continue to play active role in Karabakh process Moscow will continue to play an active role in the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Maria Zakharova said.