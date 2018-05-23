Romania’s TAROM to flight to Armenia in 2018
May 23, 2018 - 18:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Romania’s state-owned airline, TAROM, will launch flights this year from Bucharest to Yerevan, Odessa, Baku and Tbilisi, according to routesonline.com.
The carrier has already filed preliminary information on its planned new services, according to which Tarom will use an Airbus A318 aircraft to fly to the Armenian capital.
