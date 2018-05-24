Henrikh Mkhitaryan says there is no old and new Armenia for him
May 24, 2018 - 11:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has said there is no old and new Armenia for him, “but only one Armenia.”
“Every time I come to Armenia, I recharge my energy, regain strength and start the new season,” the playmaker told reporters on Wednesday, May 23, according to Aravot.
Mkhitaryan said he is in good shape but has yet to study the first two opponents of the Armenian squad.
“Although we have played against them before, much has changed,” he said.
“We still have time, the coach will introduce them to us. We have great expectations from [coach] Vardan Minasyan, but he has his own expectations from the team, waiting for us to play with honor and use the only chance in the League of Nations.”
Top stories
For Arsenal, to get Armenian midfielder Mkhitaryan in return for Sanchez was more like an upgrade than a replacement, the article says.
Mkhitaryan has slammed the suggestion he was a makeweight in the deal which saw Alexis Sanchez leave Arsenal for Manchester United.
Mkhitaryan created his own small slice of Manchester United history on Sunday, April 29 when he scored on his return to Old Trafford.
Meanwhile, Arsenal reporter Layth Yousif posted on Twitter to say he’s been told the 29-year-old is ‘close’ to returning.
