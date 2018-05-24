// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Henrikh Mkhitaryan says there is no old and new Armenia for him

May 24, 2018 - 11:01 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has said there is no old and new Armenia for him, “but only one Armenia.”

“Every time I come to Armenia, I recharge my energy, regain strength and start the new season,” the playmaker told reporters on Wednesday, May 23, according to Aravot.

Mkhitaryan said he is in good shape but has yet to study the first two opponents of the Armenian squad.

“Although we have played against them before, much has changed,” he said.

“We still have time, the coach will introduce them to us. We have great expectations from [coach] Vardan Minasyan, but he has his own expectations from the team, waiting for us to play with honor and use the only chance in the League of Nations.”

