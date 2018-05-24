Chief of Armenian army’s General Staff relieved of duties
May 24, 2018 - 11:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Colonel general Movses Hakobyan will relieved of his duties as the chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a Cabinet session on Thursday, May 24.
According to the PM, the decision was made by mutual agreement, while a new chief will be introduced to the Armed Forces on Friday.
Hakobyan was appointed deputy chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia in June 2015 and promoted to the chief of the General Staff in October 2016.
