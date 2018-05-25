Armenia army has a new chief of General Staff

PanARMENIAN.Net - Major-general Artak Davtyan has been appointed the new chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a Facebook post on Thursday, May 24.

Davtyan has previously held the posts of the Operational Department Head of the General Staff, Commander of the 5th Army Corps of the Armenian Armed Forces.

Colonel general Movses Hakobyan was relieved of his duties as the chief of the General Staff earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a Cabinet session on Thursday, May 24.

According to the PM, the decision was made by mutual agreement.