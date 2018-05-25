Armenia Foreign Minister comments on Trump’s Karabakh statement
May 25, 2018 - 13:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has said that the most important thing in the process of the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict is for Karabakh (Artsakh) to be involved in negotiations.
Commenting on U.S. President Donald Trump’s statement on the issue, Mnatsakanyan said everyone hopes for a quick resolution.
“But the settlement must reflect our interests, our aspirations, our objectives,” the Foreign Minister said.
“Naturally, we speak about compromise, which, however, must be based on the Artsakh people’s right to self-determination.”
Trump said, in particular, that the coming months bring opportunities to resolve the Karabakh conflict. “As a member of the OSCE Minsk Group, the United States looks forward to working with you [Azerbaijan] to find a lasting and peaceful resolution of this conflict,” the U.S. leader said in a statement addressed to Azeri President Ilham Aliyev.
Top stories
RPA spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov said former prime minister Serzh Sargsyan remains “our president and leader.”
Lawmaker from the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsutyun) Armen Babayan has submitted a letter of resignation.
Russian officials had high-level phone contacts with the protest leaders and the ruling elite that was clinging to power, sources say.
Pashinyan secured a relevant number of votes necessary for getting the job after 59 Armenian lawmakers voted to grant him the PM’s powers.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
SmarterTravel recommends visiting Armenia to explore 'secret’ Europe The resource cites data from the annual UNWTO report to reveal that 1,260,000 international tourists arrive in Armenia annually.
Israel allegedly struck Hezbollah base in Syria The Israeli attack in Syria on Thursday night struck a Hezbollah base inside the Homs Governorate, the Observatory said
Militants suffer heavy losses after series of assassinations in Idlib According to reports from activists, at least three Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham fighters were killed along the Idlib-Hafasraja Road.
Forbes: Armenian brandy a perfect gift for Father's Fay Armenia is one of the world’s oldest brandy producers, although its products are little known in the United States, the magazine says.