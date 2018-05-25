Armenia Foreign Minister comments on Trump’s Karabakh statement

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has said that the most important thing in the process of the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict is for Karabakh (Artsakh) to be involved in negotiations.

Commenting on U.S. President Donald Trump’s statement on the issue, Mnatsakanyan said everyone hopes for a quick resolution.

“But the settlement must reflect our interests, our aspirations, our objectives,” the Foreign Minister said.

“Naturally, we speak about compromise, which, however, must be based on the Artsakh people’s right to self-determination.”

Trump said, in particular, that the coming months bring opportunities to resolve the Karabakh conflict. “As a member of the OSCE Minsk Group, the United States looks forward to working with you [Azerbaijan] to find a lasting and peaceful resolution of this conflict,” the U.S. leader said in a statement addressed to Azeri President Ilham Aliyev.