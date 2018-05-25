Armenia President due in Georgia on May 25
May 25, 2018 - 13:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian President Armen Sarkissian will depart for Tbilisi on Friday, May 25 to participate in events marking the 100th anniversary of the First Republic of Georgia.
Sarkissian is set to meet his Georgian counterpart Giorgi Margvelashvili and Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili.
Also, the Armenian President will meet his colleagues who are set to attend the events in the neighboring country as well.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is also set to visit Georgia at the end of the month.
