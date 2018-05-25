VivaCell-MTS announces Honor View 10 preorders
May 25, 2018 - 15:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS announced on Friday, May 25 that Honor View 10 smartphones are already available for preorder.
The device has 20MP and 16MP twin rear-facing cameras, AI processor, face recognition feature, as well as 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory.
The smartphone costs AMD 286 900 and can be purchased both in cash and by installment.
Top stories
The Turkish government has investigated thousands of social media accounts and taken legal action against hundreds of them.
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
Partner news
Latest news
Karabakh’s document on conflict circulating in UN A memorandum detailing Artsakh’s stance on a wide array of issues concerning the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, has been disseminated in the UN.
Former Armenian envoy charged in Rolls-Royce bribery case in U.S. The case focuses on efforts to secure a $145 million contract to power a gas pipeline from Kazakhstan to China.
UK probing Russian pranksters' phone call as Armenia PM In the 18-minute call, Johnson discussed relations with Russia, the Iran nuclear deal and the Syrian war, according to audio of the call.
London's Bonhams to action off Armenian artist's self-portrait Self-portrait with muse" by Edmond Zakaryan will be on display at London's Bonhams New Bond Street Galleries