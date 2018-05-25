// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

VivaCell-MTS announces Honor View 10 preorders

VivaCell-MTS announces Honor View 10 preorders
May 25, 2018

PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS announced on Friday, May 25 that Honor View 10 smartphones are already available for preorder.

The device has 20MP and 16MP twin rear-facing cameras, AI processor, face recognition feature, as well as 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory.

The smartphone costs AMD 286 900 and can be purchased both in cash and by installment.

