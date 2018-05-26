Gegard Mousasi becomes Bellator MMA champion
May 26, 2018 - 11:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - As expected, Gegard Mousasi, a mixed martial artist of Armenian origin, became a Bellator MMA champion after making quick work of Rafael Carvalho in their middleweight title fight at Bellator 200 on Friday, May 25, ESPN reports.
The event took place at SSE Arena in London.
Anything short of a middleweight title would have been viewed as a failure for Mousasi, who signed with Bellator as a free agent in 2017. He left the UFC on an impressive five-fight win streak.
"It feels good, I worked hard for this," Mousasi said. "I thinking it could go five rounds, but I've fought with heavy guys. Once I'm in top position, I'm good."
Immediately after the fight, Bellator's welterweight champion, Rory MacDonald, another former UFC standout, called for a champion-versus-champion bout on social media.
For his part, Mousasi seemed more than interested.
"I think everyone wants to see Rory MacDonald," Mousasi said. "Hopefully he doesn't chicken out and we have a fight."
Competing inside the Bellator cage for the first time, middleweight veteranMousasi used timely grappling to survive the aggressive striking of Alexander Shlemenko and win a unanimous decision in the main event of Bellator 185 in october 2017 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville.
Top stories
Arsenal appear to have got the better deal their own after Sanchez switched teams with Manchester United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the Express says.
Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is featured in a leaked photo modeling Arsenal’s home kit for the 2018/19 season.
Leading the FIFA ranking are Germany, Brazil and Belgium, while Tonga, Somalia and Eritrea come in the bottom end.
For Arsenal, to get Armenian midfielder Mkhitaryan in return for Sanchez was more like an upgrade than a replacement, the article says.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Marijuana compound removes toxic Alzheimer's protein from brain: study The researchers tested the effects of THC on human neurons grown in the lab that mimic the effects of Alzheimer's disease.
Relative calm on Karabakh contact line unchanged for one more week Overall, some 150 ceasefire violations - more than 1500 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered in the past week.
Israeli lawmakers urge defiance ahead of Armenian Genocide vote Israeli lawmakers called on the government not to heed Turkey’s threats to Israel over the recognition of the Armenian Genocide.
Armenia revolution crushed Aliyev’s plans to flaunt Cabinet reshuffle: expert Elites in Baku worried that any military activity on the line of contact would incur an international backlash, Zaur Shiriyev says.