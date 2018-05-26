Bouc-Bel-Air marks Days of Artsakh in France
May 26, 2018 - 11:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Events within the frameworks of the ‘Days of Artsakh in France’ festival started in the French town of Bouc-Bel-Air on May 23 and will run through May 30.
Permanent Representative of Artsakh to France Hovhannes Gevorgyan, Mayor of Bouc-Bel-Air, former MP, founding member of the France-Artsakh Friendship Circle Richard Malie, Mayor of Les Pennes-Mirabeau Monique Slissa, Consul of the Republic of Armenia in Marseilles Ruben Kharazyan, Chairman of the Coordinating Council of Armenian Unions of Southern France Oror Bruna, members of the Town Council of Bouc-Bel-Air, representatives of public organizations, and journalists participated in the ceremony.
Within the frameworks of the week-long program of events, an exhibition of photos and graphic works dedicated to Artsakh, screening of documentary films on the cultural and agricultural cooperation between the friendly towns of Bouc-Bel-Air of France and Askeran of Artsakh, as well as the current situation in Artsakh are scheduled.
