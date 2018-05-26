Vandal damages famous Ivan the Terrible painting in Tretyakov Gallery
May 26, 2018 - 15:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A vandal has seriously damaged "Ivan the Terrible and His Son Ivan", one of the best-known paintings exhibited in Tretyakov Gallery's main building on Lavrushinsky lane in Moscow, the press service of Tretyakov Gallery said on Saturday, May 26, according to Sputnik.
"As a result of the hits, the thick glass, which was protecting the painting from fluctuations of temperature and humidity, was broken. The painting was seriously damaged, with three holes remaining in the canvas in the central part of the artwork on the figure of Ivan's son. The original frame of the painting was also seriously damaged after the glass fell. Fortunately, the most valuable parts of the painting, the faces, the hands of the Tsar and his son, were not damaged," the press service said.
The incident took place on Friday at around 20:55 local time (17:55 GMT) just before the closure of the museum. The man broke into the empty hall, where the painting by Ilya Repin is located, took a metal bar, which separates the painting from visitors and hit the artwork several times.
Following the incident, the administration of the gallery took urgent measures. The painting was sent for restoration and the restorers have already begun studying the damages inflicted on the painting and ways of painting's restoration. According to the press service, a council will be convened and Russia's most notable restorers will be invited to achieve the best result.
