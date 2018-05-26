Armenia’s Gabriel Sargissian wins Sharjah Int’l Chess Championship
May 26, 2018 - 16:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Gabriel Sargissian has won the 23rd Sharjah Rapid International Chess Championship.
The Olympic Champion collected eight points out of a possible nine to claim the champion’s titled in the United Arab Emirates.
113 other chess players participated in the championship overall.
