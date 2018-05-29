Garden dedicated to First Republic of Armenia opens in California
May 29, 2018 - 10:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - At the Eternal Valley Memorial Park and Mortuary in Newhall, California, opened a monument on May 24 dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the First Republic of Armenia, MassisPost reports.
The monument is a small-scale copy of the Sardarapat Memorial in Armenia which is a symbol of pride and survival and marks the place of Armenia’s successful last-ditch effort to save the nation from obliteration at the hands of the Turks in the Battle of Sardarapat on May 22–29, 1918.
Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Primate of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church presided over the dedication of the monument. He was accompanied by Diocesan clergy the Very Rev. Fr. Dajad Dz. V. Yardemian, Archpriest Fr. Sarkis Petoyan, the Rev. Fr. Vazken Movsesian, the Rev. Fr. Yeghia Isayan, the Rev. Fr. Yeremia Khachatryan, the Rev. Fr. Serovbe Alanjian and the Rev. Fr. Yeghishe Ksachikyan.
Armenian-Americans and representatives of civic officials participated in the ceremonial rite. In his remarks, Archbishop Derderian expressed his gratitude to the leadership of Eternal Valley Memorial Park for the noble initiative.
Referencing to the significance of the monument, Archbishop Derderian said, “This is a historic day in the life of the Armenian community, as we all witness the rise of a monument which reminds the nation of Armenia and the world about the heroic Battle of Sardarabad for the defense of our Christian Faith and the ancestral land of Armenia.”
“The building of this beautiful monument, which was initiated by Dignity Memorial, through the leadership of Anthony Lampe, Market Director, Sam Azar, Market Sales Director and Arthur Keledjian, Market Sales Manager, Curtis Woods – Lampais, manager, is symbolic of life. The souls of those who depart from this earthly life shall find rest and comfort in Christ’s Resurrection, for the monument symbolizes and instills in us the vision of rebirth. I together with my brothers in Christ and the community thank you for your initiative, which will undoubtedly and continuously inspire us all with the vision of our forefathers and the respect rendered to the martyred nation of Armenia by Dignity Memorial. I assure you that as of today, thousands of people will be informed of this monument and will be inspired with what they see. They will praise your initiative and be so thankful. I pray and hope that you will one day visit Armenia and see the sacred land of Sardarabad”. Concluded Archbishop Derderian.
Top stories
The members of the delegation put flowers at monument and the eternal fire and honored in silence the memory of the Holy Martyrs.
The construction of a ropeway connecting the cities of Stepanakert and Shushi in Artsakh are set to begin in the near future.
A group of Washington, DC lawyers decided last week to sue the Turkish government, two Turkish-Americans and three Turkish Canadians.
A budget of one billion rials (some $24,000) has been allocated to the projects that include flooring and strengthening as well.
Partner news
Latest news
Poland Presidential Palace lights up in Armenian flag colors The Presidential Palace of Poland was lit up in the colors of the Armenian flag on Monday, May 28, Armenia’s Embassy in Warsaw said.
Made-in-Armenia Smart Home systems enter European market The first 1000 made-in-Armenia devices were sold to three large distributors in Scandinavia, Europe and Russia.
Syrian rebels, Islamic State trade blows is west Daraa countryside IS militants launched an attack targeting positions for the FSA fighters on the outskirts of Sheikh Saad town.
Armenia's Levon Aronian draws Norway Chess round 1 Reigning world champion Carlsen defeated his future challenger Fabiano Caruana 1-0, while all the other games ended in draws.