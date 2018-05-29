Direct flights from Yerevan to Odessa, Surgut to launch soon

PanARMENIAN.Net - Two air companies have been granted permission by Armenia’s General Department of Civil Aviation to start carrying out regular flights from Yerevan to Surgut and Odessa.

Utair, in particular, will launch flights to the Russian city of Surgut from June 14 and fly once a week on Thursdays.

The Ukraine International Airlines, meanwhile, will carry passengers from the Armenian capital to Odessa, nicknamed the “pearl of the Black Sea”, every Wednesday starting from July 7

The GDCA said earlier that several carriers will offer old and new routes linking the Armenian capital to such major tourist hotspots as Nice, Venice, Barcelona and Rhodes this summer.

Also, the planes will fly to Larnaca (Cyprus), Tivat (Montenegro), Araxos, Kos, Heraklion, Rhodes and Thessaloniki (Greece), Varna and Burgas (Bulgaria), Rimini (Italy) and Hurghada (Egypt).

Besides, carriers will continue providing air transportation services to Dubai, Vienna, Moscow, Frankfurt, Athens, Doha, Warsaw and a host of other cities.