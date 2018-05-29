Direct flights from Yerevan to Odessa, Surgut to launch soon
May 29, 2018 - 17:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Two air companies have been granted permission by Armenia’s General Department of Civil Aviation to start carrying out regular flights from Yerevan to Surgut and Odessa.
Utair, in particular, will launch flights to the Russian city of Surgut from June 14 and fly once a week on Thursdays.
The Ukraine International Airlines, meanwhile, will carry passengers from the Armenian capital to Odessa, nicknamed the “pearl of the Black Sea”, every Wednesday starting from July 7
The GDCA said earlier that several carriers will offer old and new routes linking the Armenian capital to such major tourist hotspots as Nice, Venice, Barcelona and Rhodes this summer.
Also, the planes will fly to Larnaca (Cyprus), Tivat (Montenegro), Araxos, Kos, Heraklion, Rhodes and Thessaloniki (Greece), Varna and Burgas (Bulgaria), Rimini (Italy) and Hurghada (Egypt).
Besides, carriers will continue providing air transportation services to Dubai, Vienna, Moscow, Frankfurt, Athens, Doha, Warsaw and a host of other cities.
Top stories
the magazine provides some information about the rich cultural heritage, the age-old winemaking traditions, tourism and IT sectors in Armenia.
Tony’s tour guide for much of this journey is Serj Tankian, the Armenian-American lead singer of the metal band System of a Down.
Eduard Sharmazanov reminded that the Armenian parliament unanimously recognized the genocide of Greeks back in 2015.
So mass uprisings against corrupt rulers last week in Armenia ought to be celebrated as badly needed good news, the article says.
Partner news
Latest news
Israel retaliates Gaza shelling with most powerful strikes in 4 years The Israeli PM, Benjamin Netanyahu, blamed the Hamas organization for the recent attacks, promising to respond “forcefully” to the barrage.
PACE monitors hail Armenians on peaceful change of power “The manner in which the change of power took place highlights the maturity of the political system,” said the co-rapporteurs.
Canada Senate committee supports amending cannabis bill The vast majority of the amendments approved were largely technical in nature and would have little affect on the substance of Bill C-45.
Palestinians launch major counter-attack against Israeli forces According to reports from Gaza, the Palestinian forces fired more than 25 artillery shells into the Israeli territories.