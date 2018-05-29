Armenia-EU ties need new impetus, says Special Representative
May 29, 2018 - 17:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Toivo Klaar, the Designated European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, said at a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that there is a need to give a new impetus to relations between Yerevan and the bloc.
The official expressed hope that before the conclusion of the process of the final ratification of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, bilateral cooperation will further expand by the temporary application of the agreement.
The Prime minister stressed the importance of the continuous development of relations and constructive dialogue with the European Union in all areas.
Also, Pashinyan said it was necessary for the EU member-states to ratify the CEPA as soon as possible.
At the meeting in Yerevan, the two also weighed in on issue concerning the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.
Pashinyan, in particular, reaffirmed Armenia’s commitment to the OSCE Minsk Group format and attached a great importance to the involvement of Artsakh civil society in confidence-building measures.
Klaar earlier met Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan who said Baku’s rhetoric leaves a negative impact on the peace process and therefore should be prevented.
