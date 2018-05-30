VivaCell-MTS offers 50% discount for a host of smartphones

PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS on Wednesday, May 30 announced a 50% discount for certain smartphones of some producers till June 15.

In particular, the company said, a number of Honor, Lenovo, Alcatel, Blu, Acer, Nokia and HTC models at VivaCell-MTS service centers and online shop are available with 50% discount.

Guarantee service is not available for the models.