VivaCell-MTS offers 50% discount for a host of smartphones
May 30, 2018 - 11:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS on Wednesday, May 30 announced a 50% discount for certain smartphones of some producers till June 15.
In particular, the company said, a number of Honor, Lenovo, Alcatel, Blu, Acer, Nokia and HTC models at VivaCell-MTS service centers and online shop are available with 50% discount.
Guarantee service is not available for the models.
