Aronian draws Round 2 of Altibox Norway tournament
May 30, 2018 - 11:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 2 match against Hikaru Nakamura of the United States at the Altibox Norway chess tournament on Tuesday, May 29.
It took 2.5 hours for all games to finish in draws in round two of the Altibox Norway Chess tournament in Stavanger, Norway.
Aronian, who won the 2017 edition of the event, will face Reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen in Round 3 on Wednesday.
Norway Chess is an annual round-robin chess tournament, typically taking place in the May to June time period every year.
