Azerbaijan can's stop the tide that brought changes in Armenia: The Hill
May 30, 2018 - 17:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The same week that Azerbaijan held its ersatz presidential election, a youth-led, non-violent protest movement was emerging in neighboring Armenia to bring down a prime minister that embodied Armenia’s entrenched political elite.
It is unlikely that Azerbaijan can hold back the tide that brought tens of thousands into the streets in Armenia in 2018 and to join Georgia’s Rose Revolution in 2003, The Hill says in an article, suggesting that Azerbaijan’s centennial celebrations seek to mask the repressive reality in the country.
On Monday, the Republic of Azerbaijan celebrated 100 years of independence from the Russian Empire that collapsed following the Russian Revolution of 1917.
For years, the country’s criminal justice system has punished opposition leaders, youth activists, and independent journalists with trumped-up charges of drug use, tax evasion, and “hooliganism," the article says.
President Ilham Aliyev directs retribution against his opponents from behind the scenes and subsequently basks in fawning media coverage of his occasional pardons of some political prisoners, it adds.
The feature, authored by Rep. Cris Smith, suggests that by failing to respect the basic rights and dignity of its people, Azerbaijan becomes a long-term security liability.
"As Azerbaijan marks 100 years of independence, the U.S. must urge the government to rediscover the state’s original democratic roots and reestablish it for a new century, rooted in respect for human rights and liberty," Smith says.
"Whether or not the government seizes this opportunity, the United States ought to stand in solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan, whose desires for dignity and justice will not be indefinitely denied."
Top stories
The Turkish government has investigated thousands of social media accounts and taken legal action against hundreds of them.
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
Partner news
Latest news
Russian couple shoot documentary about Artsakh (video) Titled "Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh)", the movie was filmed on the 30th anniversary of the Armenian national liberation movement.
Aurora Prize Laureate Tom Catena to visit Armenia The special weekend of events will take place on June 8-10, culminating with the announcement of the 2018 Aurora Prize Laureate.
Medieval Māori settlement discovered in New Zealand Moa bones and other food items, fish hooks manufactured of moa bone and stone tools made of obsidian and chert were among the finding.
Armenia to host first-ever Fashion Forum Yerevan Fashion Forum Yerevan 2018 is ready to kick off with its beautiful mission of evolving and expanding the fashion industry in Armenia.