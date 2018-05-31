Kim Kardashian visits White House to meet Trump

PanARMENIAN.Net - On Wednesday, May 30, Kim Kardashian, accompanied by her personal attorney Shawn Chapman Holley, headed to the White House. They went to meet Senior Advisor Jared Kushner before they sat down with President Donald Trump along with White House counsel to discuss a prison reform, AceShowbiz says.

The Armenian-American star intended to ask the President to forgive a 62-year-old woman named Alice Johnson who serves a life sentence without parole for a first-time drug offense. She was convicted by a jury in the Western District of Tennessee in 1996. The woman has spent more than two decades behind bars and currently resides in Alabama's Aliceville Federal Correctional Institution.

Kim revealed in an exclusive interview with Mic earlier this month that she learned about Alice Johnson's story from a video by the news outlet on Twitter. After watching the video, the A-list celebrity felt that Alice deserves a second chance and she would help her get it. "I think that she really deserves a second chance at life," Kim told Mic about her opinion. "I'll do whatever it takes to get her out."

The 37-year-old star admitted that she has been working for months in her attempt to get Alice Johnson released from prison. She had talked to Jared Kushner and the Trump administration about this. "I've been in communication with the White House and trying to bring her case to the President's desk and figure out how we can get her out," she admitted.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star also revealed that she would explain to the President why Alice deserves a second chance. "I would explain to him that, just like everybody else, we can make a choice in our lives that we're not proud of and that we don't think through all the way," she said.

"If you think about a decision that you've made in your life and you get life without the possibility of parole for your first-time nonviolent offense, there's just something so wrong with that," the reality TV star added.

President Trump took to Twitter on the same day and posted a picture of him and Kim in the White House.