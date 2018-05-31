Levon Aronian defeated at Norway Chess round 3

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian lost the round 3 match against reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen (Norway) at the Altibox Norway chess tournament on Wednesday, May 30.

With six rounds still to go, Aronian has collected just 1 point to share the 9th-10th spots woth Fabiano Caruana (U.S.).

Aronian, who won the 2017 edition of the event, will face Shakhriyar mamedyarov in Round 4.

Norway Chess is an annual round-robin chess tournament, typically taking place in the May to June time period every year.