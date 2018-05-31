// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Czech radio: Armenia is a small but proud country

Czech radio: Armenia is a small but proud country
May 31, 2018 - 14:09 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Czech radio station Radiožurnál has published a feature about a journey through Armenia on its website, which provides details about the history, culture and religion of the country.

“Armenia is a small but proud country between Europe and Asia, where you can find amazing people, landscapes and ancient Christian culture,” the article says.

The feature includes an episode from the history of Armenia about how an Armenian king succeeded to cunningly stop the conquerors during the Arab invasion.

When the Arabs invaded Armenia in the 9th century, the Armenian king Ashot II stopped the attack on Lake Sevan by sending hundreds of ships with only one warrior on each of them. The Arabs fled thinking that the Armenians have a large army.

The Czech radio publication also cited the Sevan trout, an endemic fish species of Lake Sevan in Armenia.

As reported earlier, BBC has compiled a list of six facts may not know about Armenia.

Related links:
Rusarminfo.ru. Армения-маленькая, но гордая страна: Чешское радио
 Top stories
Ukrainian-Armenian director wins Le Petit Cannes Film Festival awardUkrainian-Armenian director wins Le Petit Cannes Film Festival award
“Well, my friends, I congratulate everyone on the victory of our film "Details". The experiment was a success,” the filmmaker said.
Swedish lawmakers visit Armenian Genocide memorialSwedish lawmakers visit Armenian Genocide memorial
The members of the delegation put flowers at monument and the eternal fire and honored in silence the memory of the Holy Martyrs.
New ropeway to connect two major Karabakh citiesNew ropeway to connect two major Karabakh cities
The construction of a ropeway connecting the cities of Stepanakert and Shushi in Artsakh are set to begin in the near future.
American lawyers sue Turkey for hundreds of millions of dollarsAmerican lawyers sue Turkey for hundreds of millions of dollars
A group of Washington, DC lawyers decided last week to sue the Turkish government, two Turkish-Americans and three Turkish Canadians.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Russia’s silver Olympic medalist may represent Armenia in future
Armenian-American Don Boyajian no longer running for Congress
OSCE PA chief welcomes efforts to resolve political impasse in Armenia
Iran to restore ancient Armenian sites
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Canadian teen determined to find answers to Alzheimer's Maya Mikutra-Cencora, 17, is working with scientists at McGill University to try to slow the effects of Alzheimer's.
Turkey to provide more funds to Armenian, Jewish publications The program was launched in 2011 to help financially struggling press outlets belonging to communities concentrated in Istanbul.
Marijuana, opioids rival alcohol as factors in traffic fatalities The study - “Drug-Impaired Driving: Marijuana and Opioids Raise Critical Issues for States - does not dismiss the danger of drunk driving.
Hezbollah slams Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip The Hezbollah Movement has condemned Israel's attack on Gaza Strip and hailed the courageous operations of the Gazan people.