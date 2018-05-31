Czech radio: Armenia is a small but proud country

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Czech radio station Radiožurnál has published a feature about a journey through Armenia on its website, which provides details about the history, culture and religion of the country.

“Armenia is a small but proud country between Europe and Asia, where you can find amazing people, landscapes and ancient Christian culture,” the article says.

The feature includes an episode from the history of Armenia about how an Armenian king succeeded to cunningly stop the conquerors during the Arab invasion.

When the Arabs invaded Armenia in the 9th century, the Armenian king Ashot II stopped the attack on Lake Sevan by sending hundreds of ships with only one warrior on each of them. The Arabs fled thinking that the Armenians have a large army.

The Czech radio publication also cited the Sevan trout, an endemic fish species of Lake Sevan in Armenia.

