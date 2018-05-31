Turkish protesters cleared of charges over Armenian Genocide banner
May 31, 2018 - 16:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Prosecutor’s Office of Istanbul has ruled that the phrase ‘Armenian Genocide’ lies within the limits of freedom of speech and thought, Ermenihaber.am reports.
IHD’s (Human Rights Association) Istanbul Branch organized a Genocide memorial service in the Sultanahmet district of the city on April 24. However, the police dispersed the remembrance program on the grounds that there were banners with the term ‘Genocide’ written on them.
IHD activists Laman Yurtsever, Jiyan Tosun and Gamze Özdemir, who carried the banners, were taken into custody and released afterwards.
The inscription on the banner in question called for recognizing the Armenian Genocide in which 1.5 million Armenians were murdered at the hands of the Ottoman Empire in 1915-1923.
When the investigation over the incident was over, Istanbul Public Prosecutor's Office decided there was no room for prosecution.
The decision was based on other decision taken by the European Court of Human Rights
IHD Istanbul Branch pointed out that the decision of the Prosecutor's Office is important and that it should be taken into account from the angle of political will.
