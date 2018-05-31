Armenia named Vice Chair of UNESCO Intergovt Committee Bureau

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia was elected Vice Chair of the Bureau of Intergovernmental Committee of UNESCO for a period of two years.

UNESCO Member States which have lost certain cultural objects of fundamental significance and are calling for their restitution or return, in cases where international conventions cannot be applied, may call on the Intergovernmental Committee for Promoting the Return of Cultural Property to its Countries of Origin or its Restitution in case of Illicit Appropriation.

The decision was reached at the 21st Session of the Intergovernmental Committee for Promoting the Return of Cultural Property to its Countries of Origin or its Restitution in case of Illicit Appropriation, held at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris from May 30 to 31.

An inter-governmental body of the 1970 UNESCO Convention on the Means of Prohibiting and Preventing the Illicit Import, Export and Transport of Ownership of Cultural Property, the Committee is comprised of 22 UNESCO Member States mandated over a period of four years.