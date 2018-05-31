Armenia named Vice Chair of UNESCO Intergovt Committee Bureau
May 31, 2018 - 17:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia was elected Vice Chair of the Bureau of Intergovernmental Committee of UNESCO for a period of two years.
UNESCO Member States which have lost certain cultural objects of fundamental significance and are calling for their restitution or return, in cases where international conventions cannot be applied, may call on the Intergovernmental Committee for Promoting the Return of Cultural Property to its Countries of Origin or its Restitution in case of Illicit Appropriation.
The decision was reached at the 21st Session of the Intergovernmental Committee for Promoting the Return of Cultural Property to its Countries of Origin or its Restitution in case of Illicit Appropriation, held at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris from May 30 to 31.
An inter-governmental body of the 1970 UNESCO Convention on the Means of Prohibiting and Preventing the Illicit Import, Export and Transport of Ownership of Cultural Property, the Committee is comprised of 22 UNESCO Member States mandated over a period of four years.
Top stories
the magazine provides some information about the rich cultural heritage, the age-old winemaking traditions, tourism and IT sectors in Armenia.
Tony’s tour guide for much of this journey is Serj Tankian, the Armenian-American lead singer of the metal band System of a Down.
Eduard Sharmazanov reminded that the Armenian parliament unanimously recognized the genocide of Greeks back in 2015.
So mass uprisings against corrupt rulers last week in Armenia ought to be celebrated as badly needed good news, the article says.
Partner news
Latest news
Turkish troops establish new observation point in Latakia: report The Syrian Army views the decision by the Turkish military as an attempt to protect the jihadist rebels in the northern countryside of Latakia.
Syria moving towards end of conflict, says Assad The Syrian president said a gap between the goals of the Syrian government and its foreign opponents had to be closed.
Denmark bans face veil in public spaces "Anyone who wears a garment that hides the face in public will be punished with a fine," says the law, which is to take effect on August 1.
Canadian teen determined to find answers to Alzheimer's Maya Mikutra-Cencora, 17, is working with scientists at McGill University to try to slow the effects of Alzheimer's.