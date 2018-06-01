Tigran Tsitoghdzyan puts new pieces on display in solo show in New York
June 1, 2018 - 10:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - U.S.-based Armenian artist and painter Tigran Tsitoghdzyan’s latest works will go on display at Allouche Gallery, in New York City, the artist revealed in a Facebook post.
“I'm very excited to invite you to my solo show "Uncanny" with Allouche Gallery in NYC,” the message reads.
“I will be showing 20 of my latest paintings. Looking forward to see you at the opening on June 9th.”
The show, according to Tsitoghdzyan, will be up throughout the whole summer.
The artist said in an earlier post that he is planning to visit Armenia, although no details were provided.
In September 2014 "Mirror V", one of Tigran's works from the "Mirrors" series, was sold at the Phillips Auction in New York.
