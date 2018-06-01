Serena Williams says she is “an honorary Armenian”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Tennis star Serena Williams has declared that she is an honorary Armenian as she is married to Alexis Ohanian, an entrepreneur and the co-founder of Reddit, who is of Armenian origin.

“"My husband is Armenian, I am learning a lot about Armenians, I am an honorary Armenian,” the holder of 39 Grand Slam titles said on the sidelines of French Open, according to Ubitennis, an Italian tennis website.

“I love how proud they are, I am planning to go over there, do not know if this year or next year, it is going to be fun!"

Williams defeated Australian No.1. Ashleigh Barty in her grand slam comeback in a tense three-set French Open game.

She started dating Ohanian after first meeting him at a lunch in 2015. In a Reddit post confirming her engagement in 2017, Williams traced their lunch back to Rome, where Ohanian ultimately proposed.

In a recent interview, Ohanian recalled a trip he took to Armenia back in 2010, saying that he “spent a few months in the motherland” and got back to his roots.

Ohanian's mother was born in Germany, while his father is the son of Armenian immigrants.