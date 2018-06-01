Armenia says no need to worry about Azeri positional changes on border
June 1, 2018 - 13:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Defense Ministry has no worries when it comes to the movement of Azerbaijani military posts in Nakhijevan, near the Armenian border, Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan told reporters on Friday, June 1.
The situation is completely controllable, the Minister said after a Cabinet session.
Reports and photos posted on social media revealed earlier that Azerbaijan has built new posts on high grounds near the border villages of Armenia’s Vayots Dzor province.
“Everyone should realize that Azerbaijan is making some positional changes on its territory in Nakhijevan,” Tonoyan said.
“There is no need for Armenia to interfere, the Defense Ministry sees no problem here.”
Tonoyan also said the situation is under control on both the contact line with Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and the border with Armenia.
