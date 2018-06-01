Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia celebrates Int'l Children’s day

PanARMENIAN.Net - Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia celebrates the International Children’s day, making it more festive for the children of Orran charitable organization. The company’s participation in the events organized to celebrate this special day have already become traditional over the last 20 years of its activity in Armenia.

To make the day truly special, particularly for children from vulnerable families, Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia has organized a Dobry juice giveaway during the special celebration of the holiday, held in Orran on June 1. The company unveiled a special surprise, particularly for the youngest members of Orran community, presenting them with a colorful slope.

The management team of the Company also contributed to the wellbeing of the children of Orran.

“We have always prioritized our involvement in the life of the community. In particular, for almost two decades, we have supported one of our longest partners - Orran charitable organization - to create a joyful and better life for children. The vital cause that this charitable organization undertakes is very close to our company’s values and we are always happy to join efforts to bring more joy and happiness to the lives of children”, said Christoph Speck, General Manager of Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia.

Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia operates in the country for more than 20 years. Apart from its business activity, the Company pays special attention to corporate social responsibility projects. Along with water stewardship, community wellbeing and youth empowerment, popular local festivities and events are in the center of the company’s attention.