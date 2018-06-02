All pro-government militias to reportedly be discontinued in Syria
June 2, 2018 - 15:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - All pro-government militias and paramilitaries in Syria will be discontinued after the upcoming offensives in the Dara’a and Al-Quneitra Governorate, Al-Masdar News cited a military source as saying.
According to the source, all militias and paramilitaries will be discontinued and their fighters will be reenlisted in the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), unless they have already fulfilled their military duty.
Of these paramilitaries and militias that will be discontinued, these were the groups named by the source:
- National Defense Forces (NDF)
- Syrian Marines
- Military Shield Forces
With the discontinuation of these groups, only the Syrian military and federal police will be armed inside the country.
