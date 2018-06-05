// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to arrive in Armenia on June 13

June 5, 2018 - 12:42 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will visit Armenia on June 13, Foreign Ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan told reporters on Tuesday, June 5.

The co-chairs - Igor Popov of Russia, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States - as well as the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, are mandated to mediate negotiations between the parties to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict to help reach a peaceful and lasting settlement.

According to him, a delegation from the European Commission's Foreign Affairs Committee will arrive in Yerevan on June 18-19.

Balayan added that they are set to hold meetings with Armenia’s executive and legislative authorities.

