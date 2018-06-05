Armenia, Russia Foreign Ministers to meet in Moscow
June 5, 2018 - 18:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will depart for Moscow on Wednesday, June 6 to meet his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.
The Armenian foreign policy chief is also set to meet lawmakers from the State Duma, as well as Armenian students studying in Russia.
Ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan said earlier that the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will visit Armenia on June 13.
Top stories
RPA spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov said former prime minister Serzh Sargsyan remains “our president and leader.”
Lawmaker from the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsutyun) Armen Babayan has submitted a letter of resignation.
Russian officials had high-level phone contacts with the protest leaders and the ruling elite that was clinging to power, sources say.
Pashinyan secured a relevant number of votes necessary for getting the job after 59 Armenian lawmakers voted to grant him the PM’s powers.
Partner news
Latest news
World football legends to play in Armenia on July 8 World-famous football stars will arrive in Armenia to play in the "the match of the legends" between the teams of Latin America and Europe.
13 people with ties in Armenia detained in Belguim tennis match-fixing probe A criminal organization with ties in Belgium and Armenia has been bribing professional tennis players since 2014 to fix matches.
Blood test could help detect early stage lung cancer The findings were reported in June at the American Society of Clinical Oncology's annual meeting, in Chicago.
Process of Genocide recognition is irreversible, Armenia says Recognition of the crime of genocide is a process of the re-establishment of human rights, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said.