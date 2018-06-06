Earthquake in Azerbaijan shakes Armenia too
June 6, 2018 - 11:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A Magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Azerbaijan’s Zagatala district on Tuesday, June 5 at 22:40, which was also felt in Armenia.
The tremor was felt in several regions of the country, while the media reported that the quake shook Georgia and Dagestan too.
