Earthquake in Azerbaijan shakes Armenia too

June 6, 2018 - 11:39 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A Magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Azerbaijan’s Zagatala district on Tuesday, June 5 at 22:40, which was also felt in Armenia.

The tremor was felt in several regions of the country, while the media reported that the quake shook Georgia and Dagestan too.

Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

