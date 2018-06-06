Battle for Deir ez-Zor proves costly for both Syrian army, Islamic State
June 6, 2018 - 10:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Scores of Syrian Arab Army (SAA) soldiers and Islamic State (IS) terrorists were killed during the 48 hour long battle in southeast Deir ez-Zor past weekend, Al-Masdar News cited a military source as saying.
According to the source, the Syrian army lost 26 soldiers during the battle, with the majority of their casualties coming during the first day of the Islamic State offensive near the border-city of Albukamal.
The source added that the Islamic State suffered over 40 casualties in its ranks, as most of their corpses were left behind during their abrupt retreat from the towns of Jalaa, Saiyal, and Hasarat in southeast Deir ez-Zor.
IS’ attack did manage to cutoff the Mayadeen-Albukamal Highway for several hours on Sunday, June 3; however, once Syrian army reinforcements arrived, they were able to retake the initiative and reopen the roadway.
With a looming Syrian army offensive in the Badiya Al-Sham region, the Islamic State has been launching desperate attacks recently in a bid to delay the government’s operation.
Top stories
Netanyahu postponed the committee’s discussion of the proposed laws until after the Turkish general election scheduled for June 24.
The Turkish government has investigated thousands of social media accounts and taken legal action against hundreds of them.
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
Partner news
Latest news
Kim Kardashian wins her first CFDA Influencer Award During the 2018 CFDA Awards on Monday, June 4 night, Kim Kardashian West was presented with the first-ever influencer award.
Artsakh police chief resigns amid pressure from society Chief of Police of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Kamo Aghajanyan announced his resignation on June 6 amid unrest in the capital.
World Bank revises Armenia’s GDP growth forecast to 4.1% in 2018 The Bank’s new forecast still offers a somewhat duller image compared to that of the government whose program envisages a 4.5%.
10 UK companies exploring investment opportunities in Armenia The two-day intensive programme includes meetings with Armenian high level state authorities and business representatives