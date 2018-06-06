Armenia's Levon Aronian shares first spot after Norway Chess R7
June 6, 2018 - 11:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian now leads the Altibox Norway chess tournament alongside Magnus Carlsen (Norway), Viswanathan Anand (India) and Wesley So (U.S.) after drawing the round 7 match against Russia's Sergey Karjakin.
With two rounds still to go, Aronian has collected 3.5 points so far.
Aronian, who won the 2017 edition of the event, will face Ding Liren of China in Round 8.
Norway Chess is an annual round-robin chess tournament, typically taking place in the May to June time period every year.
