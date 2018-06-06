Artsakh police chief resigns amid pressure from society
June 6, 2018 - 13:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Chief of Police of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Kamo Aghajanyan announced his resignation on Wednesday, June 6.
“The latest wave of protests gave us all a chance to ponder, and their demand to resign was not the only reason for concern, but also my determination to not undermine the internal security of the country and avoid political turmoil,” Aghajanyan said.
The former police chief explained his decision citing the society’s demand.
Protesters rallying in Stepanakert, Artsakh’s capital, demanded the resignation of the country’s police chief and the heads of other structures after clashes between officers of the National Security Service and civilians.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Minister of State of Karabakh Arayik Harutyunyan submitted his resignation to President Bako Sahakyan.
