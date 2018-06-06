Kim Kardashian wins her first CFDA Influencer Award
June 6, 2018 - 14:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - During the 2018 CFDA Awards on Monday, June 4 night, Kim Kardashian West was presented with the first-ever influencer award, Elle reports.
"I’m kind of shocked I’m winning a fashion award when I’m naked most of the time," the Armenian-American reality TV star joked during her acceptance speech. "But this is seriously such an honor," she continued, "so thank you to the CFDA for this award."
Then she got serious: "I mean, it was maybe seven years ago when I had a publicist and she asked what I—what were my goals, what were my dreams, and I said I just want to be on the cover of a fashion magazine, and she said to me, ‘Let’s get some realistic goals ‘cause that’ll never happen.’ And so of course I sent her my Vogue cover when it came out, an autographed copy, but so it’s really a trip to me that now I’m up here getting an award for fashion when it’s something that I’ve always loved so thank you so much for this. It means a lot."
Kardashian was joined by her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner at the ceremony.
