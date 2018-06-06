Magnitude 4.3 earthquake shakes Armenia’s north
June 6, 2018 - 18:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A Magnitude 4.3 earthquake hit the surroundings of Spitak, a town in the north of Armenia, on Wednesday, June 6.
In the epicenter, the earthquake was about 10 kilometers deep and was measured 5-6 on the MSK scale in the cities of Spitak and Vanadzor, 3-4 in Gyumri, and 3 in Yerevan.
According to the locals, the quake was a short one but they nonetheless felt it.
A devastating earthquake hit the northwestern regions of the country 29 years ago on December 7 and leveled the cities of Spitak and Gyumri, as well as about 60 villages, leaving at least 25,000 people dead, 100,000 wounded and 500,000 homeless.
