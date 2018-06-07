Next OSCE monitoring of Karabakh contact line slated for June 8
June 7, 2018 - 11:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission will conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan, to the northeast from Martakert town, on Friday, June 8.
From the Artsakh Dedense Army positions, the monitoring will be conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk and his Field Assistant Mihail Olaru (Moldova).
The authorities of Artsakh have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.
