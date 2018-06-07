Karabakh status a priority for Armenia, Foreign Minister says
June 7, 2018 - 16:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The status of Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) and the security of the people of Artsakh are Armenia’s priorities in the process of the settlement of the conflict, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said at a meeting with Russian lawmakers on Thursday, June 7.
The Armenian foreign policy chief detailed the members of State Duma about the process and prioritized the peaceful resolution of the settlement.
Mnatsakanyan also briefed them on Armenia’s stance on the issue.
The Russian MPs, in turn, expressed support to deepening allied relations and strategic partnership between Yerevan and Moscow.
The sides also stressed the important role of the Armenian Diaspora in the social life of Russia.
