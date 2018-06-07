VivaCell-MTS launches sales of Honor View 10 smartphones

PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS announced on Thursday, June 7 that Honor View 10 smartphones are already available for sale in the company’s service centers and the online shop.

Honor View 10 has a dual camera setup, AI processor, face recognition feature, as well as a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM.

The smartphone is priced at AMD 286 900.

The device can be purchased both in cash and by installment.