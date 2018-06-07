VivaCell-MTS launches sales of Honor View 10 smartphones
June 7, 2018 - 17:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS announced on Thursday, June 7 that Honor View 10 smartphones are already available for sale in the company’s service centers and the online shop.
Honor View 10 has a dual camera setup, AI processor, face recognition feature, as well as a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM.
The smartphone is priced at AMD 286 900.
The device can be purchased both in cash and by installment.
Top stories
World-renowned Dutch firm MVRDV has released plans to transform the 11,800-square-metre former communist monument.
The EEC - overseeing Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan - has approved "A1893" and "A1954" models.
Samsung Electronics has filed a new trademark for “Micro QLED” with the Korean patent office, according to a news report.
Armenia's government prioritizes information technology with measures like tax breaks and educational programs, the article says.
Partner news
Latest news
Netanyahu vows to destroy Syrian Army if Israel is attacked Prior to leaving Europe, Netanyahu sent a stern message to both Iran and Syria, vowing to destroy the latter’s military if Israel is attacked.
Scientists say world’s oldest footprints belonged to tiny animals Mystery surrounds the one-millimetre long creatures that made the prints, since no trace of their bodies has been found.
Canada poised to legalize marijuana nationwide Canada is poised to legalize recreational marijuana across the country this week, making it the first G7 country to do so.
Aliyev 'hopes for real steps' by Armenia leadership on Karabakh "We want this, we demand a settlement of the conflict, and we have the right to it," Aliyev was quoted as saying by local media.