Netanyahu vows to destroy Syrian Army if Israel is attacked
June 7, 2018 - 18:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu completed his diplomatic tour inside Europe this week, where he attempted to convince his European counterparts to sabotage the Iranian nuclear deal, Al-Masdar News says.
Despite his shortcomings on the Iranian front, Netanyahu still managed to get these European nations to apply pressure on Iran, which could turn favorable for him in the future.
Prior to leaving Europe, Netanyahu sent a stern message to both Iran and Syria, vowing to destroy the latter’s military if Israel is attacked.
According to Netanyahu, Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad is “no longer immune” and his military is a viable target for Israel.
“If he fires at us, we will destroy his forces… There is a new calculus that has to take place,” Netanyahu added.
