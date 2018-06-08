// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Syrian army begins major anti-IS offensive in Badiya Al-Sham

June 8, 2018 - 10:22 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - On Thursday, June 7 morning, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), alongside their allies from Hezbollah, kicked off an important offensive in the vast Badiya Al-Sham region of southeast Syria, Al-Masdar News reports.

Led by a plethora of divisions, the Syrian Arab Army stormed the Islamic State’s (IS) positions in the eastern countryside of Al-Sweida from their positions in southeast Homs.

According to local military journalists, the Syrian army and their allies scored a major advance against the terrorist forces, liberating the Al-Ashrafiyah, Al-Mushayrifah, Rahbat Mushayrifah, and Awra areas of Badiya Al-Sham.

The Syrian army and their allies are attempting to advance from two different axes, with the primary assault coming from the Tal Al-Asfar area.

