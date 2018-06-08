Eastern Partnership a cooperation platform for Armenia: Foreign Minister
June 8, 2018 - 12:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Eastern Partnership is a platform for cooperation and dialogue for Armenia, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has said in an interview with Kommersant.
“If a platform for cooperation and dialogue will operate at the expense of one side, then we can not be a part of such a platform. It's against our principles. And we, as participants, will not allow such a situation,” Mnatsakanyan said commenting on the remarks that Armenia is the only EaP member to build smooth relations with the West, being a full-fledged member of the Eurasian Economic Union.
“We are a member of the EAEU. We have a partnership with the EU, an agenda with the United States. There is a partnership agenda with Georgia and Iran - they are our neighbors," the Foreign Minister said, adding that Armenia has established formats and cooperation platforms to serve the country’s development and security.
According to him, the new partnership agreement between Armenia and the EU covers various blocks: justice, sectoral areas, cooperation on a number of political platforms.
“It clearly shows how this is compatible with our membership in the EAEU and how this affects the development of Armenia. We are confident that a strong and stable Armenia is a good partner,” Mnatsakanyan said.
The Armenian foreign policy chief visited Moscow on Thursday, June 7 and held meetings with lawmakers from the State Duma and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.
