Polish Sejm ratifies EU-Armenia partnership agreement

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Polish Sejm has ratified the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed between Armenia and the European Union in November 2017, ambassador Edgar Ghazaryan said in a Facebook post.

The CEPA between the EU and Armenia was signed by top EU diplomat Federica Mogherini and Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian in Brussels on November 24 last year.

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania ratified the CEPA earlier, while the Armenian parliament approved the deal for good on April 11.

The negotiations on the new EU-Armenia partnership agreement were launched in 2015 and concluded in 2017. It was then signed by both sides in November 2017. The final agreement marks a deeper EU-Armenia political dialogue, broadens the scope of economic cooperation and provides new opportunities for closer ties on energy, transport, infrastructure, environment, trade, education and other sectors.