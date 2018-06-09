Serj Tankian 'utterly shocked' by news of Anthony Bourdain’s death
June 9, 2018 - 12:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian has said that he is utterly shocked by the news of Anthony Bourdain’s passing.
Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took TV viewers around the world, has at age 61. CNN confirmed Bourdain's death on Friday, June 8 and said the cause of death was suicide.
"We have lost an honest broker of life, cuisine, culture and truth," Tankian said in a Facebook post.
"I was honored to have spent time with him in Armenia for CNN’s Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown. Our love and condolences go out to his family and all those he touched with his beautiful spirit."
Bourdain visited Armenia to shoot an entertaining episode for his "Parts Unknown" series. He took a wide-angle look at the culture and history of this country, with musician of Armenian descent Serj Tankian (System of a Down), and historian/Armenian resident Richard Giragosian as his guides.
