200 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered from June 3-9

PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 200 ceasefire violations - more than 2000 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh in the period between June 3 and 9.

The Karabakh frontline units continue controlling the situation on the line of contact, retaliating in the event of extreme necessity.

Karabakh soldier, Gevorg Khachatryan (b. 1998) was wounded in Azerbaijan's cross-border fire on Thursday, June 7.

The Armenian serviceman was immediately taken to hospital where his condition was described as grave.