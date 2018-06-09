// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Karabakh President introduces new Chief of Police

June 9, 2018 - 16:40 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) president Bako Sahakyan on Saturday, June 9 introduced the newly-appointed Chief of Police to the police staff.

The President wished Igor Grigoryan efficient work and expressed gratitude to Kamo Aghajanyan, the former chief, for long-term service.

Aghajanyan announced his resignation on June 6 and explained his decision citing the society’s demand.

Protesters rallied in Stepanakert, Artsakh’s capital, demanding the resignation of the country’s police chief and the heads of other structures after clashes between officers of the National Security Service and civilians.

