Karabakh President introduces new Chief of Police
June 9, 2018 - 16:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) president Bako Sahakyan on Saturday, June 9 introduced the newly-appointed Chief of Police to the police staff.
The President wished Igor Grigoryan efficient work and expressed gratitude to Kamo Aghajanyan, the former chief, for long-term service.
Aghajanyan announced his resignation on June 6 and explained his decision citing the society’s demand.
Protesters rallied in Stepanakert, Artsakh’s capital, demanding the resignation of the country’s police chief and the heads of other structures after clashes between officers of the National Security Service and civilians.
Top stories
RPA spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov said former prime minister Serzh Sargsyan remains “our president and leader.”
Lawmaker from the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsutyun) Armen Babayan has submitted a letter of resignation.
Russian officials had high-level phone contacts with the protest leaders and the ruling elite that was clinging to power, sources say.
Pashinyan secured a relevant number of votes necessary for getting the job after 59 Armenian lawmakers voted to grant him the PM’s powers.
Partner news
Latest news
Autism rates linked to allergies in latest research A significant and positive association has linked common allergic conditions to autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in children.
Researchers reverse memory deficits in mice with dementia Reversing memory deficits and impairments in spatial learning is a major goal in the field of dementia research.
Syrian army, Hezbollah seize more areas from Islamic State in Syria The Syrian Army and Hezbollah were able to advance at the Qasra Al-Saqiyah area after a short battle with the Islamic State militants.
200 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered from June 3-9 The Karabakh frontline units continue controlling the situation on the line of contact, retaliating in the event of extreme necessity.