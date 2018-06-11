No meeting of Armenian PM, Azeri president planned: Spokesman

PanARMENIAN.Net - A spokesperson for the Armenian Prime Minister said on Monday, June 11 that no meeting of PM Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is scheduled to take place in Moscow.

Both Pashinyan and Aliyev will be visiting Russia to attend the FIFA World Cup opening later this week.

“At the moment, no meeting of the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Azerbaijan is planned,” spokesman Arman Yeghoyan said.

On May 14, Pashinyan visited Sochi to attend the summit of the leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union and meet Putin, but he will visit the Russian capital as Armenia’s Prime Minister for the first time.