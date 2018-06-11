// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

No meeting of Armenian PM, Azeri president planned: Spokesman

No meeting of Armenian PM, Azeri president planned: Spokesman
June 11, 2018 - 14:32 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A spokesperson for the Armenian Prime Minister said on Monday, June 11 that no meeting of PM Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is scheduled to take place in Moscow.

Both Pashinyan and Aliyev will be visiting Russia to attend the FIFA World Cup opening later this week.

“At the moment, no meeting of the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Azerbaijan is planned,” spokesman Arman Yeghoyan said.

On May 14, Pashinyan visited Sochi to attend the summit of the leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union and meet Putin, but he will visit the Russian capital as Armenia’s Prime Minister for the first time.

Related links:
Aysor.am. ՀՀ վարչապետի և Ադրբեջանի նախագահի հանդիպում Մոսկվայում այս պահի դրությամբ նախատեսված չէ. Արման Եղոյան
 Top stories
U.S. mulls greater assistance to ArmeniaU.S. mulls greater assistance to Armenia
The U.S. government is discussing with the new authorities the possibility of providing more economic assistance to Armenia, Mills said.
Republicans say have yet to discuss issue of snap parliamentary electionsRepublicans say have yet to discuss issue of snap parliamentary elections
RPA spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov said former prime minister Serzh Sargsyan remains “our president and leader.”
Lawmaker from Armenian Revolutionary Federation faction resignsLawmaker from Armenian Revolutionary Federation faction resigns
Lawmaker from the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsutyun) Armen Babayan has submitted a letter of resignation.
Former Armenian PM 'was in touch with Russian officials' before quittingFormer Armenian PM 'was in touch with Russian officials' before quitting
Russian officials had high-level phone contacts with the protest leaders and the ruling elite that was clinging to power, sources say.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia’s eleven

Who is who in the web of so many Sargsyans

 Most popular in the section
Armenia appoints new ambassadors to France, Israel
RPA to discuss Armenia PM candidate after April 9: spokesman
Former Armenian leader won’t attend new president’s inauguration
Armenia government sends CEPA bill to parliament for ratification
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Polish lawmakers visit Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan A delegation of Polish lawmakers headed by Tadeusz Woźniak visited the Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan on June 11.
Armenia PM heading to FIFA opening; Putin meeting on agenda Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan when the latter visits Russia to attend the World Cup.
Azerbaijan displays Polonaise systems, LORA missiles Azerbaijan demonstrated Polonaise Belarusian multiple launch rocket systems and Israeli-made LORA Short-Range Ballistic Missile.
President: Armenia's bid to reconcile with Turkey remained unanswered President Armen Sarkissian was delivering remarks at an event dedicated to the winner of this year’s Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity.